Bo’ness Fair announces Queen and retinue line up

Preparations for the Children’s Fair Festival in Bo’ness are well under way after the stars of this summer’s big event were selected.

Bo’ness Public School voted for Andrea Robertson to be the 2017 Queen on June 30 alongside her retinue.

The Fair has a long and proud history, going for over a hundred years. This year’s theme will be Cinderella.

Andrea (11), whose big sister Amy (15) was Lady in Waiting five years ago, says she was stunned when the school voted for her.

She said: “When I found out I was just really shocked. I wondered whether it was counted right! I couldn’t believe I got picked.

“When I called my mum Audrey in Mrs Genoe’s office, she started crying so then I started crying and my mum and Dad Kevin are just so happy.”

Proud mum Audrey (45), who was a flowergirl 35 years ago, said: “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.

“We’re just so overwhelmed and shocked. It’s such an honour and the whole family is delighted.

“Friends and family have been phoning, congratulating us and offering us help in the run up to the day.

“We take part in it every year. You always hope she might be picked but you never think it will be your wee girl.”

Gill Genoe, Bo’ness Public School headteacher for 14 years, (57) said: “This is the third time I’ve had the Queen at this school everyone has been different but equally exciting.

“The Fair brings out the best in the community: the bakers, the dressmakers, the joiners – there’s no hiding for these people from now until June.

“There’s great excitement and a really good feeling between the children. They support each other really well, there are lots of lovely customes and the bands are great.”

Queen: Andrea Robertson, Chief Lady: Reese McBlain, Champion: Lauchlan Muir, Queen of the fairies: Sky Nicholls, Queen of the flower girls: Chloe Kilgallon, Page Boys: Zac Irvine, Gray Oliver, Bower girls: Robyn Aitken, Claire Middleton, Erin Wakley, Serra Sarac, Nicole Dick, Carys Stirling, Amy Evans, Morgan Rose, Ladies in Waiting: Hollie Brown, Teigan Galloway, Rowan Johnston, Kirsty Grant, Kiera Burns, Reese McAvoy, Cerys McCormack, Amy Whyte, Alesha Hardie, Chief Lord: Cole Reid, Lord in Waiting: Lucas Irvine, Heralds: Corey O’Neil & Rowan Harkins, Sword Bearer: Aidan Meikle, Sceptre Bearer: Taylor Dryburgh, Crown Bearer: Steven Scott, Yeoman of the Guard: Logan Hart, Logan Sutherland, Guard of honour: Frank McKeown, Jack Gibb, Fraser Trew, Noah Grieve, Blaine Muir, Peter Kiss, Ian Rutte, Jack Johnston.