Bo’ness foodbank delivers for those in need over festive

In the run up to Christmas, Bo’ness Storehouse Foodbank worked with Bo’ness Salvation Army to deliver over 50 food hampers containing food and toys that had been generously donated by the residents of Bo’ness.

Honorary Secretary Alexander Nicoll said: “The group now extends a grateful thank you to all concerned in keeping our community spirit high and help with our aim in keeping the wolf from the door for those in need.

“To continue our work we ask that donations to the foodbank can be through any of the churches or placed in the collection point in the Tesco store.”