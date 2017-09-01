Bo’ness Hill Climb to boost visitor numbers

Visitors are gearing up for one of Scotland’s most exciting motoring events taking place in Bo’ness this weekend.

The Bo’ness Hill Climb revival (BHCR), which was founded in 2008 by a group of dedicated enthusiasts, will see historic racing action tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

Highlights include a brand new road rally leaving from the town centre, the Speed Hill Climb and classic car show on Sunday at Kinneil Estate.

There will also be children’s rides and attractions, trade village and a specialist food and craft market to make it a family occasion.

The action starts tomorrow on Market Street where historic rally cars will be flagged off by Fair Queen Andrea Robertson around 10.30am.

Cars will leave the town centre on a 90-mile circular route via the Trossachs before returning to Kinneil Estate.

Cliff McKinnon, one of the organisers said: “The Bo’ness Hill Climb is pretty well known in the UK and we are trying to promote the classic side of it.

“We’re having the road rally from the town centre to expand the whole event and a long term aim is to have Bo’ness on the map as a classic and historic motoring venue.

“Having the rally from the town centre will hopefully increase footfall in the town and give businesses a boost.”

The Bo’ness Speed Hill Climb has a maximum entry of 120 cars with competitors from all over the UK and Ireland. Action takes place on the track which hosted the very first British Championship in May 1947.

Next to the track at Kinneil there will be the classic car show on Sunday with 360 different types of vehicles on display and in action on the Showfield.

Kenny Baird, chairperson of BHCR said: “This year we have even more attractions for visitors to enjoy with not only the famous hill climb competition but also our associated road rally for the Saltire Trophy, our historic Road Run plus action all day on Sunday in the Show Ring with the classic Carkhana.”

Entry to the event at Kinneil is £10 for adults on Saturday and £15 on Sunday. Entry is free to accompanied children under 15.