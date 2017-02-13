Bowling club future hinges on pivotal vote

A piece of Bo’ness will be lost forever if one of the town’s oldest community clubs permanently closes its doors.

That is the view of Morven Shearer, the president of the Bo’ness Bowling Club, which faces one of its biggest conundrums in its 154-year history.

The club was founded in 1863 during the Victorian era and is one of Scotland’s oldest clubs.

Members of the club - believed to be around the 30 mark - hold its future in their hands with a pivotal vote at next week’s AGM meeting, hinging on the direction of travel for the club.

In September last year, it was confirmed that due to dwindling numbers in membership the bowling aspect would have to be shelved as both men and women’s teams were unable to consistently field a team for competitions.

However, while the sport side has fallen by the wayside, members harbour hope of keeping the club open for social events and occasions which can be enjoyed by the community.

Morven (38) said: “I’ve played bowls all my life and there are a lot of happy memories here so it’s sad that there will be no bowling.

“This is first season where there has been no bowls.

“It’s been played for generations – parents and grandparents – and it’s such a shame that future generations won’t be able to get to enjoy playing here like we have.

“As a result some members have moved elsewhere while others have stopped playing altogether. For the members that remain it will be up to them to decide the future of the club.

“The facilities are enjoyed not only by the members but by the community too.

“I hope it continues in some form of capacity because a bit of Bo’ness will be missing if it goes.”