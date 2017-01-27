All systems go for new town centre in Winchburgh

The first phase of the retail development in the new town centre in Winchburgh is under way as part of the huge regeneration project for the village.

A new 4,000 sq ft Sainsbury’s Local has been identified as one of the new stores in the town centre. There will also be retail units for a dentist, pharmacy and fast food.

The retail development is targeted to open by the end of this year. It is believed to be West Lothian’s first new town centre since Livingston was built.

Work is also under way on 96 affordable housing units for social rent by West Lothian and West Lothian Housing Partnership, and eight housing units by Bellway, targeted to be completed in 2018.

It’s part of the £1 billion masterplan which will revolutionise the existing village.

Fiona Hyslop, MSP for the Linlithgow constituency, said: “I am pleased to see that work on the retail area of the new Winchburgh Development is progressing.

“I met with West Lothian Community Health and Care Partnership over the summer to highlight the need for connected health and wellbeing services in Winchburgh’s new town centre, suggesting that having the new doctor’s surgery, dentist and pharmacy in close proximity would benefit older people in the community or those with young children.

“This development is bringing growth and prosperity to the local area and economy and I look forward to seeing the new town centre come together.”

As well as the retail aspect the Winchburgh masterplan has a proposal for 3,450 residential units, affordable housing, a railway station, GP surgery, nursery, restaurant, walkways, cycle paths and a new marina positioned on the Union Canal which runs adjacent to the town centre.

West Lothian Council said: “We welcome the start of the first phase of development at Winchburgh town centre.

“Winchburgh is one of West Lothian’s core development areas to support sustained growth in the area, and the town centre is key part of these plans.”