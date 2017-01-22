Bank closure is ‘a bitter blow’

The chairman of Queensferry Ambition QA) says the Clydesdale Bank’s plan to scrap the town’s branch on May 19 is “a great loss of a vital service”.

As reported in this week’s Queensferry Gazette the branch is one of around 40 across Scotland set to be closed by the Clydesdale, which – at an estimated cost of 200 jobs – wants to switch its resources to boost remote-access digital banking.

The fact that the nearest alternative Clydesdale branch is in Davidson’s Mains, between Barnton and Cramond, is seen as a particular problem, ending at a stroke a convenient point of access for business customers and residents.

Now QA aims to seek a meeting with the Bank and local stakeholders in a bid to find a way of saving what’s seen as a vital local asset.

QA chairman the Reverend David Cameron said: “While we can understand the bank’s position, we are nevertheless very disappointed by the news for Queensferry and for the local staff.

“The bank is very much part of the community with a long-standing service to the town and has a prime position within the High Street.”

He added: “The nearest branch is some six miles away - which in the context of Queensferry is a very long distance across a motorway network, with access via public transport particularly challenging.

“The branch, remote as it is to Edinburgh, will be a great loss of a vital service to the community and this at a time of significant growth in the population.

“It is also at a time when we are working hard to attract people and businesses to Queensferry and consequently a bitter blow to all.”