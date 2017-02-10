Bo’ness railway could get £2m to attract visitors to town

The historic Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway could be set for a £2 million windfall aimed at attracting new visitors to the town.

VisitScotland has announced Falkirk Council has submitted plans for £53m for infrastructure development projects over the next three years as part of the national updated National Tourism Development Framework.

The £53.3 million figure for Falkirk represents public and private sector investment in major projects being delivered across the district which are expected to have an impact on the visitor economy and support tourism growth.

Key local development projects include: Westfield Roundabout improvements (Falkirk) – £16.5m; Townscape Heritage and Conservation Initiative (THI) – £5.5m; Falkirk Distillery (Polmont) – £5m; Grangemouth flood prevention scheme – £4m; M9 road improvements – £2.1m.

The Bo’ness attraction, operated by the Scottish Railway Preservation Society, is in the process of applying for funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund and, if approved, would finance employing apprentices in the steam shed and enhancements in the visitor experience.

Bo’ness Community Councillor Madelene hunt said: “We support everything the railway does, which is on the up and up. It is getting lots of new people into the town and trying different things which is great to see.”

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop said: “Tourism is one of Scotland’s most important industries.”