Businesses sign up for the Ferry‘s job fair

Business have been booking their free stands for South Queensferry’s next jobs fair.

The event, organised by Queensferry Ambition, will be at the Rosebery Hall on February 23, from noon to 2pm.

Sunil Varu from Queensferry Ambition said: “The fair is a great opportunity for employers to showcase what they do – and help recruit potential employees.

“Businesses due to take part include Burger King, Nippers Nursery, Orocco Pier, Dakota Hotel, the Queens Crossing, Port Edgar Watersports and Craigie’s Farm Deli and Café. We also expect stalls from Skills Development Scotland and Jobcentre Plus.”

To book a stall, call 0131 339 9461.