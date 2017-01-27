Call for talks on bank closure plans

Concern over plans to close the South Queensferry branch of the Clydesdale Bank later this year continue to grow.

Last week bosses announced it would shut on May 19 with customers having to travel six miles to Davidson’s Mains in Edinburgh for the nearest bank to carry out transactions.

The Reverend David Cameron, chairman of Queensferry Ambition, said it was “very disappointed” at the announcement and would be seeking a meeting with the bank and other stakeholders to see “how we can protect this vital asset”.

He said: “While we can understand the bank’s position, we are nevertheless very disappointed by the news for Queensferry and for the local staff.

“The bank is very much part of the community with a long-standing service to the town and has a prime position within the High Street.

“The branch, remote as it is to Edinburgh, will be a great loss of a vital service to the community and this at a time of significant growth in the population.”

Bruce Whitehead, Labour’s candidate for Edinburgh Almond in the council elections echoed the concerns, adding: “The decision here is all the more surprising given the major population increase which new housing will bring.

“Entire withdrawal of the banking services, as is proposed, is not appropriate. Losing a bank also reduces footfall for other businesses.”

He called on the bank officials to put its plans on hold and organise a public meeting to explain the decision to residents and listen to concerns.