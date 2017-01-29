Free advert lure for jobs fair

Firms recruiting staff in and around South Queensferry can promote vacancies for free at a town centre jobs fair on February 23.

The event, organised by local business group Queensferry Ambition, will take place at Rosebery Hall from noon to 2pm.

Last year’s jobs fair attracted more than 100 job seekers and there’s interest from a range of organisations including the Dakota Hotel, The Three Bridges, Orocco Pier and McDonalds.

Queensferry Ambition project manager Sunil Varu said: “We’re keen to hear from local employers who would like to attend, showcase their business and promote any real opportunities or vacancies they might have.

“We’ve already had interest from local firms and have allocated a number of tables.”

Anyone interested in reserving a free employer space at the fair should contact Lynsay Bryce on 0131339 9461 or email: Lynsay.Bryce@xtra-mile.com