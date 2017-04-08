Ineos HQ is voted a great place to work

Ineos’ Headquarters in Grangemouth has been recognised as one of the best workplaces in Scotland.

The petrochemical firm won the accolade at the annual British Council for Offices’ regional property awards, staged at a ceremony in Glasgow.

The BCO judging panel said the new headquarters met its challenging aim of replacing several disjointed and outdated buildings with a modern, energy- efficient base.

This was said to have brought together the majority of the company’s employees to create a completely new and collaborative working culture.

With almost 70,000 sq.ft. over four storeys the HQ can accommodate 450 staff, and has a canteen, gymnasium and flexible working space around a central atrium.

BCO chief executive Richard Kauntze said: “The Scottish entrants to this year’s awards have set the bar high for future projects across the country.

“Ineos’ headquarters successfully integrates staff from 19 different locations in one modern and adaptable city centre space.”