‘Keep public road open’

Concerned residents are up in arms over the potential closure of a section of the A904 Bo’ness Road in Grangemouth.

A petition will be submitted to the Falkirk Council next week signed by over a “1000 people in Bo’ness”, showing their opposition to the planning application by Ineos.

The petrochemical giant has lodged an application to the council to close public access to the section of Grangemouth’s A904 Bo’ness Road between Inchyra roundabout and the River Avon Bridge to build a “security management centre” and gatehouse.

But some residents are far from happy.

Alan Gilbert, branch organiser of Bo’ness SNP, said: “Over a 1000 residents have signed this petition. We put notices in shops in the town centre over a two-week period and the response has been huge.

“Closing access to the road would make Bo’ness even more isolated than it already is with longer journeys, rising fares and more traffic and congestion on other roads.”

Ineos say the closure of the road is in the interests of “safety and security” but they will have to wait until March to find out if its plans get the go ahead having been classed as a national development.

This means Falkirk Council must hold a pre-determination hearing before it can decide to grant or refuse planning permission.

This will allow Ineos to make representations to be heard by councillors before a decision is taken. The meeting will take place in March and the application will then be considered by the full council at a later date.

Ineos said: “We firmly believe removing public access along a segment of road that bisects the site is in the interests of safety and security.”