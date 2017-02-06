MP slams the DWP’s Jobcentre ‘shambles’

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day has slammed the “shambles” behind a Department of Work and Pensions claim that Grangemouth Jobcentre was set to close.

In fact the centre, used by people in and around Bo’ness, is not one of those set to close in a DWP cost-cutting exercise.

Since Bo’ness lost its own Jobcentre the Grangemouth one has been the next nearest, and closure would have meant a further hike to Falkirk.

However at the weekend our sister title, Falkirk Herald, learned that the closure claim was the result of a government error, described as “a mix-up”, and that there was no threat to the Grangemouth Jobcentre.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald, who received an apology for the blunder, described it as “an omnishambles”.

Martyn Day said of the error: “I am delighted that there is no threat of Grangemouth jobcentre facing closure. However, the whole process has been shambolic.

“I shall be speaking with the DWP as soon as possible to discuss this matter further.”