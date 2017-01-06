New post office service opens

A new post office service in Linlithgow, which opens later this month in a Spar shop, will be open seven days a week and be available until 10pm.

The new Post Office ‘local’ service will be based inside the Spar shop, C J Lang & Sons Ltd, which is in Linlithgow’s Springfield Court.

The new post office service will be open shop hours

The new ‘local’ service will launch at 1pm on Thursday 19 January.

Customer service will be provided at a low-screened, open plan style Post Office service point which is integrated into the retail counter.

The Post Office has announced that customers will be able to access a range of Post Office and mails services, including special delivery, local collect, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals.

The Post Office service will be available seven days a week during the store’s opening hours, 6am to 10pm; Monday – Sunday.

The new opening hours add up to 112 hours of Post Office service every week, so customers can visit when it is most convenient.

Other services which will now be available at the Spar shop include making withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account and sending funds abroad using Moneygram.

Customers can also pay a bill, pre-order their travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

Graham Turnock, Post Office manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

He added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

For more information visit www.postoffice.co.uk.