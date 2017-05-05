New restaurant will bring jobs boost to South Queensferry

South Queensferry will receive a major jobs boost when a new restaurant opens its doors at Port Edgar Marina later this year.

Buzzworks Holdings, one of Scotland’s largest hospitality groups, announced it is bringing its flagship restaurant Scotts to town towards the end of 2017, creating 60 new local jobs.

It will be the family-run business’s first venture into the east of Scotland. Kenny Blair, Buzzworks Holdings managing director, said: “This is another ambitious step forward in our continued growth strategy as we branch out from the west of Scotland.

“The venue will not only bring a new dining experience to the area, but an opportunity for the local community to work with a company ranked 40th within The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For.

“Buzzworks prides itself on the delicious food and superb service we provide customers.

“We can’t wait to begin fitting out the property.”

The new venue will be Buzzworks’ third Scotts restaurant, joining Scotts of Troon and Largs.

Operators Port Edgar Holdings have been running Port Edgar Marina since they took it off the City of Edinburgh Council’s hands in April 2014.

Russell Aitken, managing director at Port Edgar Marina, said: “We’re delighted Buzzworks has chosen to locate its next restaurant at the marina, where diners will be able to enjoy quality food with stunning views.”