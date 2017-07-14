Pivotal vote on Queensferry BID

Business owners in South Queensferry have less than a week to vote on a new term for Queensferry Ambition project.

The postal ballot to renew Business Improvement District (BID) for another five years ends on July 20.

Voters should have papers sent in no later than July 18.

Apart from a lobbying role Queensferry Ambition hopes to get the mandate to promote the town as a more accessible and attractive centre, and encourage investment in the area.

Sunil Varu, the BID project manager, said he was optimistic in response to the discussions he had with businesses about its five-year plan.

He said: “We have had really good feedback from businesses about the business plan including those that have attended our open meetings as well as those that I have met individually.

“For those that have read it and have engaged with us, they now understand how Queensferry Ambition will help businesses.”

The project manager added that they were looking to capitalise on upcoming events including the opening of the Queensferry Crossing, the Network Rail’s Climb the Bridge Experience in 2019 and Outlander Tours.