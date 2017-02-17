Residents’ flight path fears

Edinburgh Airport launched its second consultation on its proposals last month which they say will reduce the number of people the aircraft fly over by 25,000 and reduce the noise impact on thousands of residents.

More than 5000 people responded to the first consultation which ran from June to September last year – the majority of respondents were negative to the plans.

Now residents in South Queensferry feel they weren’t vocal enough as they thought the original plans didn’t affect them.

However, new flight path proposals have been put forward in the second consultation and one of the preferred routes is causing particular concern amongst residents as South Queenferry is “overflown” – potentially increasing noise and air pollution in the town and impacting on the health of residents.

MSP for Edinburgh Western Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “News that preferred departure route will overfly Echline and other parts of South Queensferry is a terrible blow for the community.

“This route was never in the original design envelope consulted on last year by the airport and as such South Queensferry residents did not respond in great numbers to the consultation because they thought they were unaffected.

“We now find ourselves at the final draft stage and South Queensferry is in the flight path with residents having had no prior warning.

“It is absolutely vital that South Queensferry residents now make their views clear to the airport by the April 30 deadline.”

An Edinburgh Airport spokesperson said: “We continue to urge everyone in our neighbouring communities to engage in the public consultation process by giving their feedback. The flight path options we’ve proposed are exactly that – options. Nothing has been decided on and we’re listening to everyone who is keen to have their say.”

There will be no change to existing flight paths unless proposals after the second stage of consultation are approved by the Civil Aviation Authority. The deadline for responses are April 30.