Residents’ relief at new bus service

A vital bus link from South Queensferry to Edinburgh is to stay on the road.

New bus company Lothian Country will step in from June 4 and will be a “standalone business”, owned by Lothian Buses.

The move comes after Stagecoach decided to withdraw its No 40 service in March because it was not “financially viable”.

The new service 43 will run every 20 minutes from Monday to Saturday during the day, every 30 minutes on Sundays, and every hour in the late evenings. The limited-stop X43 runs at peak-time on weekdays.

It is cheaper than previous services operated by First and Stagecoach. One single adult fare travelling between Queensferry (CityWEST) and Edinburgh (city zone) is priced at £2.60 – but that is still more expensive than fares in Edinburgh. Lothian passes can also be used and the service will go back to the route used by First.

Councillor Norman Work said: “It is imperative that Queensferry residents support this hard-fought-for replacement bus service.”

Councillor Kevin Lang added: “This is fantastic news for Queensferry. I’m particularly pleased that Lothian bus passes can be used on the new service when it starts.”

Richard Hall, managing director of Lothian Buses, said the firm was pleased to be offering these “vital” services but warned the provison of routes was “wholly dependent on customer usage”.

He added: “It’s important that the community embraces our new venture to ensure its future viability.”