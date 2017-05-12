South Queensferry left in limbo over bus service to Edinburgh

There are increasing fears that passengers will be left without a vital bus link to Edinburgh from South Queensferry.

Stagecoach withdraws its No 40 route on Monday. June 5, and there are still no firm proposals from Lothian Buses, who have been in talks with council chiefs over taking over the route.

Residents rely on the “lifeline” service to travel into the city, while tourists coming in the other direction could also be affected.

The uncertainty is making residents worried and all four newly elected councillors for the Almond area wrote a joint letter on their behalf to the operator asking for clarification on their position.

Councillor Kevin Lang said: “The situation facing people in Queensferry is completely unacceptable.

“Here we are, just weeks before the withdrawal of Stagecoach services and we still do not have a clear indication of Lothian’s plans.

“The council-owned bus company needs to end the uncertainty and confirm it will step in and properly serve this community.”

Councillor Norman Work added: “We’ve been trying to get Lothian Buses to come up with an answer. The uncertainty is causing residents concern. The ball is now in their court.”

The Queensferry and District Community Council also expressed fears.

A statement said: “We have written to both the CEO and executive director of place at The City of Edinburgh Council to express our ongoing concern about the apparent lack of progress on discussions on a replacement bus service for Stagecoach 40/40A/40B service.

“We have also contacted our MSP and asked the four Almond Ward councillors to jointly move on this together on behalf of Queensferry and Dalmeny residents now the local elections are over. We await responses back but will post any updates we get.”

Lothian Buses said they were unable to comment on the situation.