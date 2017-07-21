Staff shortages force charity shop to close

Volunteers are being sought to work in a charity shop in Linlithgow after it was forced to close its doors last Friday.

The Oxfam shop near the Cross is shut due to staff shortages and it needs to recruit a manager and more people to run it before it can reopen.

The shop was Oxfam’s first in West Lothian when it opened in 2011.

Tom Richardson, Oxfam’s operations manager for Scotland and the North of England, said: “Oxfam shops play a vital role in the fight against poverty, raising funds to save and change lives all over the world.

“We’re urgently looking for a shop manager and more volunteers to run our Linlithgow shop. We’re looking for people who want a retail role with a difference and I’d encourage all suitable candidates to apply.

“As soon as we’ve got new staff in place we’ll be able to re-open the shop and continue to make the most of the local community’s generous support for the global fight to end poverty.”

Applications for the shop manager role can be made via the Oxfam website. People who are interested in volunteering should email Jo Christison at jchristison@oxfam.org.uk.