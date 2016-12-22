Star and Garter under new ownership

An iconic hotel and pub at the heart of the town in Linlithgow is under new ownership.

The Star and Garter Hotel has been bought by the Manorview Group, who have vowed to develop it “to its full potential”.

It has also said that any changes will be “carefully considered”, and are planning a “six-figure refurbishment to the bar and restaurant in Spring 2017.”

The stately, three storey, Georgian mansion currently boasts five bedrooms, bar, restaurant, function room, coffee shop and courtyard and it remains home to Krafty Brew.

The building, which was devastated by a fire in 2010 and remained derelict for more than two years, was restored by local businessmen Ross Wilkie and David Kennedy and reopened its doors in 2013.

Ross, David and fellow director John Ward have agreed to sell the business, following an approach from Manorview and it’s the company’s ninth acquisition to their portfolio of boutique hotels.

The group say they have a “reputation for identifying, developing and enhancing classic properties and are confident they can make the star really shine.”

The Manorview Group was founded as a family business by Steve Graham in 2007.

His niece Fallon Cowley, Group Operations Director, said: “This is an exciting acquisition for us. The Star & Garter occupies an excellent central location in the historical town of Linlithgow and has a fascinating background. It’s a much-loved hub of the town and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the community.”