They are Best Bar None in Bo’ness

Notching up a hat-trick of success was the Corbie Inn.

The Bo’ness pub received its third consecutive gold at the Best Bar None awards for the Falkirk Council area.

A delighted Gail and Giles Fairholm picked up the top accreditation at last Sunday’s event at City nightclub in Falkirk.

Best Bar None was set up to encourage venues to follow all the national guidelines on customer and staff care from both the Government and drinks industry.

Sarah McKenzie, Falkirk co-ordinator for the scheme, said: “We work with our accredited venues and our partner agencies in Police Scotland, the Scottish Business Resilience Centre, Falkirk Delivers and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to deliver a safer and welcoming night time experience for customers.”

The Corbie Inn won the Heart of the Community award at the Best Bar None national awards for 2014/15.