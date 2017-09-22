Work begins on new affordable homes

Work has started on almost 100 homes for social rent in Winchburgh as part of the ongoing £1bn redevelopment of the village.

West Lothian Housing Partnership (WLHP), part of Wheatley Group, and West Lothian Council are together building a total of 96 new affordable homes as part of the major expansion.

It will see the historic village transformed with a new town centre – the first in West Lothian since the 1960s – as well as new schools, healthcare facilities, leisure and play areas and up to 3450 new homes over the next 20 years.

WLHP is building 55 homes for social rent on the site, a mix of 36 flats and 19 terraced family homes, while West Lothian Council is adding another 41.

WLHP’s £7 million development is part-funded by a £3m grant from the Scottish Government.

The 55 WLHP homes are due to be finished at the end of 2018.

West Lothian Council Leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick and WLHP Chair John M Hill visited the site to see how the homes were taking shape.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: “West Lothian Council is building 1000 new council homes and, since 2009, we have built more council homes than any other local authority in Scotland.

“Winchburgh is one of West Lothian’s core development areas and a key part of the area’s expansion is to provide affordable housing council housing for local people.

“We are delighted that the construction of these new homes is under way and look forward to seeing local people move into these much needed affordable homes in the near future.”

WLHP Chair, John M Hill, said: “We’re delighted to be building our first homes in Winchburgh and to work in partnership with West Lothian Council to deliver these much needed new homes.

“Social housing is an important part of any development, and means everyone has the chance to share in the success of this new town. West Lothian Housing Partnership is proud to play its part in shaping Winchburgh Village for generations to come.”

The project is part of WLHP’s plans to almost double its’ housing stock between 2017 and 2021.

The homes are close to the village primary and nursery schools, shops and doctors surgery.

The project has also given a boost to employment in the area, with three jobs already created, and a further four apprenticeship places to come at contractor McTaggarts.