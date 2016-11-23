Cake school enjoys sweet taste of success at masters awards

A cake school in Linlithgow turned out to be cream of the crop after winning a top award.

The Paul Bradford Sugarcraft School shrugged off stiff competition from around the world, scooping the Best Learning Experience category at the Cake Masters Awards in Birmingham earlier this month.

Cake Designers and businesses from Australia, USA, India, Hong Kong, Philippines, Brazil, Nigeria and more were all vying for the accolade.

But it was even more surprising that PBSS landed the prize because Paul had to beat his demons as well as some top training providers.

He was bullied at school but by the age of 22 he had achieved his dream of owning a cake shop.

Paul went to Edinburgh’s Telford College to learn baking and cake design and afterwards went on to work at the long established Oliphant’s bakery in Linlithgow.

He had seven outlets and 35 staff before selling off the production side of things to concentrate on running courses from his base in Braehead Road.

From there he developed online courses. Now he judges at Cake International and will be also be making cakes for the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince Albert of Monaco.

“When I first started teaching cake decorating I always made sure that every single student had a great cake and great time,” he said. “Its exhausting, but there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing all the cakes and smiling students at the end of the day.”

The Linlithgow cake school, which will be moving to Falkirk in 2017, has over 165,000 online members across 196 countries.