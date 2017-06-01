Calendar for bin pick-ups

New bin calendars are being delivered to households and will become active from today (Thursday).

It is hoped that the new calendars will lead to an increase in recycling.

Residents in Linlithgow should look out for their new calendars coming through their door over the next few days containing details of their collection days for grey, blue, food and brown bins up to the end of July 2018.

The calendars follow the same format as last year, keeping current collection cycles for the blue/grey/food bin uplifts and brown bin collections.

A council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the vast majority of West Lothian residents who have helped bring our recycling rate up to 47.4 per cent.

“This is the equivalent of over 36,000 tonnes being diverted from landfill every year, which helps the environment and ensures public money gets kept for essential services in West Lothian such as schools and care for the elderly, rather than spent on expensive Landfill Tax.

“We would urge householders to look out for the new bin collection calendars which contain full information on collection for grey, blue, food and brown bins, as well as details about what should and shouldn’t go in each bin, so please keep them for future reference.

“Remember that you can include even more clean plastic items in the blue bin, so please check your calendar for full details.”

Information is also available at www.westlothian.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste.