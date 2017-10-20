Campaigners urge action before serious accident happens on Queensferry Crossing link

Campaigners urge action before a serious accident happens

Babs Shaw (47), from the Echline area, has said there has been an increase in the volume and speed of traffic on Bo’ness Road near Echline Primary since the opening of the Queensferry Crossing.

She is not the only one with concerns – nearly 1200 residents have signed the “Make Bo’ness Road safe for our community” petition.

A public meeting will be held at the primary school on November 8 at 7pm, chaired by Councillor Louise Young, with local police and the council transport team in attendance.

Mrs Shaw said there was a number of options the residents would like to see explored including reducing the speed limit, better signage and traffic calming measures.

She also called for monitoring of roads in and out of South Queensferry.

She said: ”There has been a big rise in volume and speed of traffic on Bo’ness Road.

“It’s only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on this road.

“Some drivers are going full throttle and children and the elderly would have no chance if they were knocked down.

“Bridge traffic has settled down a bit but a lot of drivers are still using it. Hopefully at the public meeting we can get some ideas of what we want.

“I want people to have their say.

“This is not just for the benefit for children getting to school it’s for elderly too.”

Ms Young said: “Something needs to be done to make this residential road safe for the local community before there’s a serious accident.”

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesman said: “We appreciate the community’s concerns and take their comments very seriously.

“We are currently investigating traffic conditions in the area and will continue to liaise with the public to ensure issues are resolved where possible.”