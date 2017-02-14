‘Canoe’ be Falkirk’s missing Lotto millionaire?

A canoe club donned wetsuits and paddles for a trip up the canal to remind players to check their lottery tickets to see if they are a millionaire.

A missing Lotto ticket worth £1 million was bought in the Falkirk Council area but it has never been redeemed and the owner only has nine days to do it or the prize will expire.

To try and help jog the missing ticket holder’s memory, members of Stirling & Falkirk Canoe Club paddled up the Forth & Clyde Canal to The Kelpies waving a banner displaying the winning Lotto Millionaire Raffle code – NAVY 2918 6121 – in the hope of uniting the missing millionaire with their winnings.

The winning combination was part of a one-off draw on August 27 last year to thank National Lottery players for the support they have given Team GB through playing the lottery.

However, the ticket is due to expire next Thursday (February 23) if it’s not claimed and the prize, along with all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK as players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize.

Keen canoer and volunteer at the club, Mark Sadler, said: “We are delighted to support the hunt and hope we find that lucky ticket holder.

“As a club we already feel like lottery winners due to the National Lottery funding we have enjoyed, now let’s find that other lucky Falkirk Bairn.

“The Stirling & Falkirk Canoe Club continues to go from strength to strength since its formation in 1990.

“We offer our members regular pool sessions, trips on local lochs, rivers and canals. We have been lucky to enjoy success across all fields, undoubtedly aided by the funding we have received from The National Lottery.”

The National Lottery has invested over £5 billion in grassroots sport to date, with Stirling & Falkirk Canoe Club and the Helix development just two of the causes that have benefitted.

The canoe club, which received £8,000 of National Lottery funding to help purchase transport equipment along with four additional canoes and six kayaks, displayed their sporting ability in the lock at the heart of The Helix beneath the iconic 100ft structures.

The National Lottery also helped transform The Helix project into a major visitor destination with the help of £25 million of funding.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re eager to find the mystery Falkirk ticket holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“Team GB’s success in Rio, when their haul was a whopping 67 medals, was outstanding and worthy of celebration with an extra special Lotto draw, now we just need to find Falkirk’s winner to help them celebrate their own win.”

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551, or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.