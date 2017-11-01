Cash boost for bike project

Alan Gilbert (left), chairman of SNP Bo’ness branch, is pictured handing over a donation of £250 towards the cost of finalising phases one and two of the White Lady mountain bike trails at Kinneil Estate.

The group behind the project is trying to raise approximately £5000 to enable it to complete this work and a crowdfunding excercise is going to be set up shortly to try and achieve this target.

A spokesman for the project said: ‘‘Many thanks to everyone who has donated to the fund so far.’’

Anyone wishing to join the committee steering the project should call 01506 826274 for further details.