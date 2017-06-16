Cash boost for foodbank

A Bo’ness charity is £3000 better off thanks to the generosity of high school pupils.

First year students at St Mungo’s in Falkirk competed against each other for the money available to the winners of the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative sponsored by The Wood Foundation in Scotland.

06-06-2017. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. St Mungo's High School - group pic of the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative finalists. Pupils from S1 and charities.

Judges agreed after the final round of presentations the volunteers of the Bo’ness Storehouse Foodbank were worthy winners of the bumper cheque.

Over 200 youngsters in S1 were involved in the challenge. They all had to do their homework by researching social issues like homelessness, food poverty and mental health in their communities and speak to the volunteers involved in the charity they wanted to champion before presenting the case to the judges explaining why their selected good cause should be awarded the funds to continue their good work.

Depute head teacher Audrey Farley said: “The judges had a difficult decision to make.”