Cash looted from disabled charity’s office

Police are appealing for witnesses after a break in and cash theft at the offices of West Lothian Riding for the Disabled.

The burglary at the charity’s base in Abercorn, near Philstoun, happened some time between 8.30pm on Wednesday and 8,55am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said: “This is a small charity which provides therapeutic riding to the West Lothian Community.

“Thankfully, the horses are all well and do not appear to have been disturbed.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.