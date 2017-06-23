Cash support for museum

History lovers’ ambitious plans to create a new museum for the town are being supported by West Lothian Council.

Linlithgow Heritage Trust is preparing to make the move from Annet House to the new £4 million Linlithgow Partnership Centre which is due to open in the Autumn.

The council will assist the Trust with cash-flow during the project, with the money to be repaid in full once the project is complete and money received from funders.

The total cost of the project is £566,207 with a number of sources being used to raise the money required, including an application to the Heritage Lottery Fund, grant applications and fundraising events.

Leader of the council, Lawrence Fitzpatrick, said: “Linlithgow Heritage Trust’s new museum will be a key feature of the new £4 million Linlithgow Partnership Centre, which will provide a hub for residents and visitors.

“It can be challenging to put together a package of funding for a large project like this so we are pleased to be able to offer support to LHT in this way.

“Any money needed will be paid back in full once the project is completed, with a full funding package required to cover the total cost in place before any work starts.”

The new museum section is expected to be in place by the end of 2018, depending on funding. A further report on the museum and its funding will be considered by the council later in the year.

In May it was decided the new centre would be named after Sir Tam Dalyell, the late MP, to mark his unique contribution to the town and West Lothian.