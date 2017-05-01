Centre to be named after Tam Dalyell

Linlithgow’s new £4 million Partnership Centre is to be called Linlithgow Partnership Centre, Tam Dalyell House, after the late MP, who served as a member of Parliament for the local area from 1962 to 2005.

Sir Tam died on January 26 after a short illness and last Tuesday the council agreed to mark his unique contribution to Linlithgow and West Lothian life.

The council is creating the new Partnership Centre at the town’s former County Buildings which will see the existing building fully refurbished to allow a range of different uses to be accommodated.

Plans are to relocate a number of facilities in the completed building including; Linlithgow Library, Customer Information Services, Local History Library, Family History Society, Annet House, Linlithgow Day Centre for the elderly and Police Scotland.

The council’s chief executive Graham Hope said: “This multi-million pound investment will transform the building and provide local people with first class community facilities in the heart of the town centre. The investment will safeguard the future of this important building for generations to come.”