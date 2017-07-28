Chance to come dine with Mary Queen of Scots

Residents could grab the chance ‘to have dinner with Mary Queen of Scots’, thanks to Linlithgow Heritage Trust.

The group hopes the tasty reward will whet the appetite of those looking to donate to help fund their ambitious plan to move the town’s museum into the new Partnership Centre.

Details of the dinner are being kept quiet but a donation of £1000 will seal your invitation.

The Trust hope to move into the centre by the end of 2018 and are needing a number of sources to raise the required £566,027, including Heritage Lottery funding, grants and the community.

West Lothian Council is supporting the Trust with cashflow during the move with the money to be repaid in full once the project is complete and money received from funders.

Its current location Annet House, which was built in the 18th century, struggles to meet the demands of a modern public building particularly for visitors with mobility issues.

The new location near Linlithgow Palace, St Michael’s Church, the Burgh Halls, the Cross and the loch will create a heritage hub to be enjoyed by all.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The new museum will increase the exhibition space and considerably more of the collection will be on display while the remainder of the collection will be accessible for temporary exhibitions and research visits. It will also embrace new technology to provide a fresh interpretation of the town’s history.

To donate go to crowdfunder.co.uk and search for Linlithgow Museum.