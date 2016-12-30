Charities given £3.28m to help looked after children

Charities supporting looked after children and vulnerable families to prevent children becoming looked after have been awarded funding by the Scottish Government.

Twenty seven organisations, including Aberlour, Includem, Mentor Scotland, St Andrews’s Children Society and the NSPCC will share funding of £3.28 million from the 2017-18 Children, Young People and Families Early Intervention and Adult Learning and Empowering Communities Fund.

Funding will also cover eight specific projects, including an innovative scheme to help looked after children use the law to maintain contact with siblings and a project that provides therapeutic interventions for vulnerable young people in Glasgow.

Minister for Childcare and Early Years Mark McDonald made the announcement during a Scottish Government debate on improving the care experience for looked after children.

Mr McDonald said: “Over the decades we have learned a lot about what works when it comes to intervening in the lives of children who have been neglected, abused and traumatised.

“We are making real progress through Getting It Right for Every Child, changing culture and practice to prevent children coming into care and to intervene early when they are at risk of becoming looked after.”

He continued: “This work is vital and must continue, which is why I can announce investment of £3.3 million in 2017/18 for organisations working alongside statutory agencies to support better outcomes for looked after children and provide support for vulnerable families that may help prevent children becoming looked after.”

An NSPCC Scotland spokesman said: “This funding is a welcome boost to the services the NSPCC provides in Scotland to children and families at risk of abuse or neglect.

“The tackling of neglect and other forms of child abuse must be given the highest priority and this funding will allow the NSPCC to continue its vital work in Scotland.”