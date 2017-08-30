Church creates Bridge of Kindness to celebrate Queensferry Crossing

Church members have carried out 320 acts of kindness to mark the official opening of the Queensferry Crossing.

The new £1.35 billion bridge inspired the congregation at Queensferry Parish Church to reach out to people in the community.

Over the last year, people of all ages have engaged in a wide range of activities to assist people in DIY, litter picking and gardening.

They have kept a record of what they have done on post-it notes attached to an impressive drawing of the new bridge, which is the tallest in the UK.

Derek Hobson, a member of the church community team, said: “Over the last year we have been encouraging our members to share acts of kindness with other folk in the ‘Ferry’.

“This was initiated in recognition of the constant need for the church to be building bridges with the surrounding community.

“Using an official drawing of the Queensferry Crossing as a template, the church was able to make its own 9ft drawing of what we call the Bridge of Kindness.

“After each act of kindness has been shared, members are invited to colour in one of the segments of the road deck, the towers or one of the viaduct supports which equates to 320 pieces.”

Mr Hobson said children within the congregation have been particularly enthusiastic about the project, which was finally completed on Sunday.

He said: “Many have gone out of their way to be kind in the home and among their friends and seeking to include those who have no friends.

“Older members of the congregation have also played their part in giving lifts, cooking, baking, gardening for those in need, to name but a few.”

Right Rev Dr Derek Browning, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, is blessing the bridge next Monday.