Community war chest

Residents in Bo’ness and Blackness will decide what to do with a £40,000 war chest set aside for community projects.

Falkirk Council has launched the Community Changes Fund to boost the areas through projects that will be led by local groups who can apply for cash for schemes that will benefit the community.

Once applicants are shortlisted they will pitch their ideas to a stakeholders group on ‘Decision Day’ when the winners will be announced after local residents vote for the projects they like best.

Applications are open to community groups, charities, social enterprises, public organisations but not individuals, private companies, political organisations or for religious activities.

A number of conditions must also be met.

Bo’ness community councillor Madelene Hunt said: “We have lost a lot of things in this town so this is a welcome boost for the community.

“My preference would be for a bigger number of groups receiving smaller amounts of money so it is spread around more projects, but it is up to the people to decide. I would urge all local groups to submit an application for this money.”

Drop-in information events are being held in Bo’ness Library on Wednesday, February 22, 11am-2pm and Thursday, March 2, 2-5pm. Closing date for applications is Thursday, March 9.

For more information and an application form visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/ccfunds, e-mail community.choices@falkirk.gov.uk or call (01324) 506260 501573.

Councillor Craig Martin, Leader of Falkirk Council said: “We’re encouraging the three communities involved in the Fund to get right behind all of the projects as and when they are revealed.

“We’re looking for community leaders to spread the word and urge local groups to think about how their area could improve and what projects, initiatives this fund could support that would have a lasting benefit.

“At the end of the process we’ll host Decision Day events where everyone can come along and enjoy hearing what the various proposals are – communities will have the final and direct say on what their community will really benefit from.”