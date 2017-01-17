Council on course for £2m underspend

Falkirk Council is heading for a £2 million underspend as its budget for 2017/18 fast approaches.

Last week members of the executive committee looked at the local authority’s projected financial position for the last financial year, just a matter of weeks before it sets its budget for the next 12 months.

Council leader Craig Martin said the sizable underspend may help when it comes to paying for the effects of the extreme weather conditions forecast to hit the area in the coming weeks.

The report stated: “The main spending pressures are attributable to the cost of voluntary severance payments.

“However, this has been offset by the £1.5 million provided in the budget for spending pressures that have not yet materialised.”

The social work children and families service is £765,000 over budget, significantly lower than its £2.8 million overspend in 2015/16.

This projected overspend is primarily due to the costs associated with providing care packages for children looked after away from home.