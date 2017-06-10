Crane challenge will raise funds for SSPCA

The Scottish SPCA is calling on adventurous souls to take part in August’s Titan Crane abseil to raise vital charity funds.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has spaces available for the exciting challenge taking place on Saturday, August 26 in Clydebank.

The abseil is reckoned a once in a lifetime opportunity which will see you freefall 150ft down the Titan Crane.

Volunteer Linda Joyce, who is taking part with her partner Jill Smith said: “I am terrified of heights and will be completely out of my comfort zone but I know I’ll be fine on the day as I’ll just remind myself why I’m taking part.

“I love animals and feel it is important to highlight the Scottish SPCA’s cause. Scotland’s animals need us!

“We have a dog, called Sasha, and two parrots who are called Coco and Andy.

“They bring so much happiness into our lives and I can’t understand why anyone would abuse or abandon an animal.”

Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre manager Anna O’Donnell said: “It’s a fantastic challenge for anyone who wants to do something fun and memorable to help animals in their local area.

“Those who have completed charity events for us in previous years have said that it’s an amazing experience and one they’ll never forget.

“We’re extremely grateful to Linda and Jill for choosing to support the Society as we rely solely on the generosity of the public to help us care for abused, abandoned and neglected animals each year and we’d love to welcome more dare devils to join Linda and Jill on the day!

“We wish them both all the very best for the big day!”

For more information on taking part please email fundraising@scottishspca.org or call 03000 999 999 (option 4).