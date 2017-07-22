Appeal for witnesses to suspected bogus callers’ sting

Police are following “a positive line of enquiry” after an elderly Broxburn man was doorstepped by two men offering to do roof repairs.

The call was believed to be suspicious, and police are appealing for witnesses to the incidentr, which happened around 11am on Thursday in Parkwood Gardens.

Detective Constable Greig Muir said: “We are eager to trace these men as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in Parkwood Gardens area of Broxburn on the morning of Thursday, July 20, and saw any suspicious, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.

“Bogus callers work by trying to pressurise householders into buying a product or service that they don’t actually need.

“They often look to target the most vulnerable in our society, particularly the elderly.

“Be suspicious of anyone cold calling at your door offering to do work, or to fix a problem you have no prior knowledge of and never pay for goods or services to strangers arriving at your door.

Anyone with information can contact officers at Livingston CID on 101, quoting incident number 1182 of July 20, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.