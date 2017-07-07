Appeal to help trace missing Bo’ness man

Fears are growing for a 64-year-old man who was last seen in Bo’ness last night.

Police believe Arnold Mouat could be in the Falkirk or West Lothian area.

A keen walker, Mr Mouat was last seen at a property in Panbrae Road, Bo’ness, around 11.30pm yesterday.

At some point during the night he left there and has not been seen since.

Officers are very concerned for Arnold’s welfare and are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

Arnold is white with a tanned complexion. He is around 6ft 3ins tall with dark receding hair.

He is believed to be wearing distinctive blue running trainers, however the rest of his clothing is unknown.

Arnold is an avid walker and officers believe he may visit the Bo’ness Foreshore, West Lothian Golf Club or various canal paths in the local area.

In addition, he may travel to other parks in the area such as Beecraigs or Callendar Park, and may also go to Linlithgow or South Queensferry.

Inspector John Kellett of Falkirk Police Station said: “Arnold has now been missing for some time and we are growing very concerned for his welfare. It is crucial that we trace him as soon as possible.

“I would ask those in both the Bo’ness area, and the wider areas of Forth Valley and West Lothian, to think if they have seen a man matching Arnold’s description. If they have done so, please contact police as soon as possible.

“I would also appeal to Arnold to get in touch with either his family or police to let us know his whereabouts.”

Those with information can contact officers at Falkirk Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1022 of July 7.