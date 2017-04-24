Bad boy brother attacked his sister

Sibling rivalry spiralled out of control when a violent brother repeatedly punched his teenage sister on the head and body.

The 17-year-old boy from Grangemouth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked his sister, who was 17 at the time, at an address in Bo’ness on March 15 last year. Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, he also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner on November 29, 2016.

The court heard the girl suffered bruising.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said the teenager had committed other offences since the assault and had failed to engage with his community payback order.

He was given three months detention.