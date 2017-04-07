Body found near Linlithgow aqueduct

The body of a man was discovered close to the Avon Aqueduct near Linlithgow last Sunday morning.

It followed a report to police of concern for his wellbeing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to called to the Avon Aqueduct area around 6am on Sunday, April 2 following a report of concern for a 59-year-old man, who was sadly pronounced dead by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The 26 metre high Avon Aqueduct carries the Union Canal over the River Avon, near Linlithgow