Body found near Linlithgow aqueduct

The body of a man was discovered close to the Avon Aqueduct near Linlithgow last Sunday morning.
It followed a report to police of concern for his wellbeing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to called to the Avon Aqueduct area around 6am on Sunday, April 2 following a report of concern for a 59-year-old man, who was sadly pronounced dead by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
“The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
The 26 metre high Avon Aqueduct carries the Union Canal over the River Avon, near Linlithgow
Almost Done!
Registering with Linlithgow Journal and Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.