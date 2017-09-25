Cannabis cultivator caught

Police caught Dean Dewar growing cannabis at a house in Hamilton Street, Camelon, on November 18 last year.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court the 27-year-old from 21 Fountainpark Crescent, Bo’ness, was placed on a supervised community order for a year and told to complete 100 hours unpaid work in four months as a direct alternative to custody.

The court was told the street value of the drugs seized was £1000.