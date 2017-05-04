Claimed cash when kids were in care

A benefit cheat claimed a large sum of child tax credit cash over a four year period despite the fact her children were in care.

Kelly Ann Newman (36) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to fraud, claiming the money she was not entitled to from June 30, 2011 to March 26, 2015 at her 168 Merchiston Avenue, Bainsford home and 40 Muirepark Court, Bo’ness.

No details on the sum of money she claimed were given during Newman’s court appearance or on her charge sheet.

Sheriff John Mundy placed her on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition she complete 100 hours unpaid work within six months.