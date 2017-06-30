Curfew for Samurai sword and drugs man

A heroin dealer who had a Samurai sword in Linlithgow High Street has been warned he faces a prison sentence.

Greig Gilmour admitted the weapons offence several months before being arrested for a second time for being concerned in the supply of diamorphine.

The West Lothian addict claimed he was only selling the £700 worth of heroin police caught him with to friends, Livingston Sheriff Court was told.

Gilmour earlier pled guilty on indictment to having “an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed” in Linlithgow High Street on Saturday, July 16 last year.

His not guilty plea to assaulting Martin Clark by sitting astride him, seizing him by the throat and holding the sword against his neck to his injury during the same incident was accepted by the prosecution.

Gilmour (32), who lives in the town’s High Street, also pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class ‘A’ drug heroin at his home on March 31 this year.

Iain Smith, defending, admitted his client had one previous conviction for drug dealing.

However, he said the latest offence only involved Gilmour getting money from friends for the amount of heroin he was giving them.

He told the court: “The expectation is he may well receive a custodial sentence and he’s realistic about that.”

Sheriff Martin Edington deferred sentence until August 10 for an assessment of Gilmour’s suitability for a drug treatment and testing order and the medical report already requested by his lawyer.

He told Gilmour: “I have to say I’m very far from convinced that this will make any difference, but I’ve heard enough from Mr Smith and from your reports that the court ought to have the full picture before sentence.”

He ordered Gilmour to be placed on a 6pm to 8am curfew and told him he had to answer the door to any police officer during the hours of curfew.

Bail was continued.