Drugs haul after car stopped in Bo’ness

A motorist stopped by police was found to have over £30,000 of heroin.

Officers from the Grangemouth community team stopped the car in the Cadzow Crescent area of Bo’ness on Saturday, April 1.

Following the discovery, the 36-year-old man was arrested and kept in custody before appearing at court.

Community Sergeant Lesley Rennie said “My team of officers will continue to be tenacious and robust in our efforts to tackle the issue of drugs within the local area.

“We are extremely lucky to be supported by the local communities and thank them for continuing to engage with us which allows us to tackle the issues which cause the most harm.”

Anyone with information about the sale or supply of drugs should call police on 101 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.