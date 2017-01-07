Engine swiped from reservoir on Hogmanay

Police have appealed for information after an expensive outboard motor was stolen from Beecraigs Fishery in Beecraigs Country Park on Hogmanay.

The grey Honda marine engine, reckoned worth up to £3,000, was stolen from a boat moored at the reservoir.

The engine’s identification marks are as follows -

Frame number: BAMJ-1043242

Engine number: BEAMS-1059902

Engine Type: BF20LRG

Anyone who knows about the crime, or is offered the stolen outboard engine, is asked to contact PC Goodall on 101 at Broxburn Police Station or alternatively the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111