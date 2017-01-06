Hunt for police impersonator

Police are on the hunt for a man impersonating an officer who pulled a driver over in his car this week.

The incident happened just before midnight on Thursday in the Glensburgh area between Grangemouth and Skinflats, on the A905, when an 18-year-old man was driving towards Larbert.

He became aware of a black car flashing a blue light and pulled over before being approached by the driver.

The suspect discussed the man’s driving manner and asked to see his driving license. After being examined, the licence was returned and the driver went on his way.

The man returned home and subsequently contacted police, who are now appealing for witnesses.

Officers are following lines of enquiry and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man in his forties with a heavy/muscular build. He is around 6ft 2in with a bald head.

He was wearing a black coloured fleece jacket and high-visibility trousers with reflective stripe. The man also had what appeared to be safety glasses propped up on his head.

He was believed to be driving a dark/black coloured hatchback, possibly a Ford Focus with an 07 or 57 registration plate.

Police Sergeant Craig Heron of Grangemouth Police Station said: “Impersonating a police officer is not only inappropriate, it is also illegal.

“There have been no further incidents of this nature reported to us. However, we would advise that if you are stopped by someone claiming to be a Police Scotland officer, request their collar number and ask to see a warrant card.

“All our officers are happy to provide this information to the public and it should be offered readily.

“We are eager to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed this exchange. If you were in the Glensburgh area on Thursday night and have information that may assist our enquiries, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.