David Sinclair (33), who broke into The Bridge Inn near Linlithgow in November 2015, promised to pay £3000 compensation to avoid prison.

When he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday he was jailed for six months because he has not paid a penny.

Sheriff Derek Livingston told Sinclair (33), 2 Chalmers Buildings, Linlithgow: “The court’s not prepared to wait any longer.”