Laptops stolen from Broxburn homes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a spate of thefts from homes in Broxburn.

Goods including tablets and laptops were stolen from properties in Badger Meadow, Badger Court and Poynters Road some time between 10.30pm on Tuesday and 6.50am on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten from the Lothians and Scottish Borders Proactive Team said: “We believe that each of these incidents are linked and that the culprits will likely look to sell on the stolen property.

“Anyone who can assist with our inquiries into these offences should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you are approached by anyone looking to sell on such items then please get in touch.”